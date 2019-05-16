IQiyi grows top line but widens losses; shares -2.9%

Losses widened at IQiyi (NASDAQ:IQ) in its Q1 results amid heavy investment, but revenues grew 43% and the company posted heavy subscriber growth.

Shares that were higher just after the close have turned down 2.9% postmarket.

Total subscribers rose to 96.8M as of quarter's end, 98.6% of which were paying members -- vs. 61.3M a year ago (58% Y/Y gain).

Operating loss swelled to 2B yuan (about $301.9M) from a year-ago 1.1B yuan.

And net loss was 1.8B yuan (about $270.3M) vs. a year-ago loss of 395.7M yuan.

Revenue breakout: Membership services, 3.45B yuan (up 64.5%); Online advertising services, 2.12B yuan (up 0.4%); Content distribution, 442.6M yuan (up 66%); Others, 982.5M yuan (up 142.6%).

Liquidity was 17.9B yuan (about $2.7B) as of March 31.

For Q2, it's guiding to revenues of 6.91B-7.29B yuan ($1B-$1.1B, and up 12-18% in renminbi terms).

Conference call to come at 8 p.m. ET.

