Morphosys' lead drug successful in mid-stage DLBCL study

Morphosys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) announces the successful outcome of a Phase 2 clinical trial, L-MIND, evaluating lead candidate MOR208, combined with Celgene's (NASDAQ:CELG) Revlimid (lenalidomide), in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are ineligible for high-dose chemotherapy and autologous stem cell transplantation.

The study met the primary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR). Specifically, the ORR was 60% (n=48/80), including a 43% (n=34/80) complete response rate.

Median progression-free survival (PFS) was 12.1 months (median follow-up of 17.3 months).

MOR208 (tafasitamab) is a monoclonal antibody that binds to a protein on the surface of B cells called CD19. The company is developing the product for the potential treatment of B cell malignancies.