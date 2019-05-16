Bank of N.T. Butterfield COO exits

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son's (NYSE:NTB) chief operating officer, Daniel Frumkin, steps down from his role, effective immediately, to pursue other opportunities.

As a result, Michael Neff, managing director/Bermuda, will lead the company's international trust business and Richard Saunders, managing director/Channel Islands, will assume responsibility for international corporate banking.

Michael McWatt, managing director/Cayman Islands, will manage operations for Bermuda and Cayman, while Michael Schrum, group CFO, will oversee corporate development and information technology.

Previously: Bank of N.T. Butterfield slims down (Apr. 17 2019)