Nvidia +6% on Q1 beats, gaming recovery

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) +6.2% after Q1 beats with revenue down 31% Y/Y. In-line Q2 guidance has $2.5-2.6B in revenue (estimate: $2.53B) with 59.2-59.5% gross margin. Rival AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) is up 0.8% .

Revenue breakdown: Gaming, $1.05B (estimate: $0.93B; +11% Q/Q, -39% Y/Y); Ponal Visualization, $266M (estimate: $289.9M; -9% Q/Q); Data Center, $634M (estimate: $663.7M; -7% Q/Q); Auto, $166M (estimate: $162.3M; +2% Q/Q); OEM and Other, $99M (estimate: $111.5M; -15% Q/Q).

Non GAAP gross margin was 59% versus the 58.9%.

Operating expenses were $753M compared to the $760.2M estimate.

