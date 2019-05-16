Power Solutions International provides preliminary financial results for FY18

Power Solutions International (OTCPK:PSIX) announced preliminary unaudited financial results for FY18, with estimates sales to be ~$500M (+20% Y/Y). An associated improvement in gross profit and gross margin is also anticipated.

At the end of 2018, Company’s total debt was ~$110M, which compares to ~$107M as of September 30, 2018.

Company plans to file its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, June 30 and September 30, 2018, and its Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2018, by the end of the 3Q of 2019.