Ferroglobe CFO Murnane to resign

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) says CFO Phillip Murnane plans to resign, effective July 29, after roughly a year in the position.

Murnane joined GSM at CFO last July after spending more than 15 years in senior positions across the commodities sector, most recently at Noble Group, where he was COO of the Americas and EMEA and of Global Energy.

A successor is not named, but José María Calvo-Sotelo, Deputy CFO and Executive VP of Corporate Development since 2016, will work alongside Murnane during the transition.