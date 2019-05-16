Vale warns of rupture risk at another Brazilian mining waste dam

Vale (NYSE:VALE) tumbled in late afternoon trade, finishing -4.1% after the company reportedly warned Brazilian prosecutors that a dam is at risk of rupturing at its Gongo Soco mine, ~40 miles from the fatal Brumadiho dam collapse earlier this year.

Prosecutors said Vale is predicting the dam could collapse next week if the current rate of movement in the embankment of the mine pit close to the dam is maintained.

The dam holds 6M cm of mining waste, according to Brazil's ANM mining regulator; local residents were evacuated from the area in February.