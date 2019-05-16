Data-center firm 21Vianet logs steady growth, plans investment

Data-center firm 21Vianet (NASDAQ:VNET) boosted financial results across the board, with revenues meeting company guidance and underlying earnings topping the firm's high-end expectations.

Revenues rose 9% in renminbi terms to 871.9M yuan, and gross profit rose 5.6% to 240.8M yuan (about $35.9M).

Net profit fell to 5.6M yuan from 32.8M yuan, alongside a smaller foreign-exchange gain.

EBITDA, meanwhile, increased 29.3% to 253.5M yuan with margin expanding to 29.1% from 24.5%.

Hosting MRR per cabinet rose to 8,788 yuan from last year's 7,905; total cabinets under management rose to 30,578 from a year-ago 29,035.

Utilization rate dipped to 66.2% from 70.3%, affected by two customers' business restructurings.

For Q2, it's guiding to revenues of 880M-900M yuan ($127.8M-130.7M) and EBITDA of 250M-270M yuan ($36.3M-$39.2M).

For the full year, it's forecasting net revenues of 3.76B-3.86B yuan ($546M-$560.7M, up 12% at the midpoint in renminbi terms) and EBITDA of 1B-1.1B yuan ($145M-$159.7M, and up 14% at the midpoint).

Conference call to come at 8 p.m. ET.

