PDC Energy wins Glass Lewis support in activist challenge

Shareholder advisory group Glass Lewis says PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) investors should vote in favor of the company's board nominees, as activist shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management "failed to present a compelling case for change at the board level."

PDC had three directors facing re-election at its annual shareholder meeting on May 29, including President and CEO Barton Brookman; Kimmeridge had offered three separate board nominations.

Glass Lewis said some of Kimmeridge's plans, including "advanced aggressive capital allocation initiatives" and potential M&A activity, were not "particularly compelling for a firm of PDC's scope and scale."