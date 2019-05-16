Air Canada in exclusive talks to buy Transat in deal likely to draw scrutiny

Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) said today it is in exclusive talks to buy travel services specialist Transat A.T. (OTC:TRZBF) for C$13/share, or a 23% premium to Wednesday's closing price in Toronto.

The potential deal valued at ~C$520M (US$387M) is the second announced this week and would leave just two carriers dominating the market, a development likely to draw intense political scrutiny.

Air Canada said it has all the necessary funding to complete the deal; the news send the company's shares up nearly 4% in today's trade.