Stanley Black & Decker reaffirms 2019 earnings guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK +2.5% ) reaffirmed FY 2019 EPS guidance of $7.50-$7.70 on a GAAP basis and $8.50-$8.70 on an adjusted basis and reiterates its free cash flow conversion estimate of 85%-90% at its Investor Day.

SWK also provided three-year financial targets, including 4%-6% organic revenue growth, 7%-9% earnings growth and 10%-12% with acquisitions, and 50-plus basis points annual operating margin rate improvement.

The company points to several catalysts that position it for growth and margin expansion, including revenue generating initiatives such as Craftsman, new core and breakthrough innovations, Lenox and Irwin revenue synergies, e-commerce, emerging markets and M&A.