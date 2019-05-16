Huya +3.1% as profits double, revenues top expectations

Huya (NYSE:HUYA) is up 3.1% in postmarket trading after its Q1 revenue growth topped consensus by nearly doubling, and the company guided toward another beat for Q2.

Net income did more than double on a headline basis, to 63.5M yuan from 31.4M, on revenues that grew 93.4% to 1.63B yuan (about $243.1M). Gross margin (non-GAAP) rose to 17% from 15.6%.

Non-GAAP net income rose 94% to 131.3M yuan.

In operating metrics, average monthly active users rose by a third, to 123.8M, and mobile MAUs hit 53.9M, up 29.8% Y/Y.

Total number of paying users hit 5.4M, up 57.4% from the prior year.

"With a sustainable business roadmap in-hand, we will execute aggressively on our monetization capabilities across multiple fronts to fortify our leadership in China's game live streaming industry," says CEO Rongjie Dong. "By deploying new technologies and entering into new overseas markets, we believe we are well positioned to extend our business territories and achieve sustainable growth in the long term."

Liquidity was 6.33B yuan (about $943.1M); net cash from operations was 501.7M yuan (about $74.7M) vs. a year-ago 182.4M yuan.

For Q2, it's forecasting net revenues of 1.73B-1.79B yuan (growth of 66.6%-72.4% year-over-year).

Conference call to come at 9 p.m. ET.

Press release