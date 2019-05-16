Bayer to bet on 'silver bullet' defense in Roundup litigation - Reuters

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) plans to argue that a $2B jury award and thousands of U.S. lawsuits claiming its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer should be rejected because the Environmental Protection Agency said the herbicide is not a public health risk, Reuters reports.

The company says it will argue that the lawsuits, which are brought under state law, conflict with guidance from the federal EPA; state law claims are barred if they conflict with federal law under the legal doctrine of preemption, which is considered a "silver bullet defense" because it stops claims across the board.

But some legal experts believe Bayer faces a big hurdle convincing appeals courts that the EPA's determination that the glyphosate chemical in Roundup shields it from state law claims.

The company could have a better chance of winning if a business friendly U.S. Supreme Court takes up the case, but that could take years.

Bayer has come under increasing pressure after a third U.S. jury earlier this week found Roundup to be carcinogenic, awarding more than $2B to a couple who used the chemical on their property in the largest verdict so far in glyphosate litigation.