Discovery prices $1.5B in senior debt

Discovery Communications LLC (NASDAQ:DISCA) has priced an offering of $1.5B in senior debt.

That consists of $750M in 4.125% senior notes due 2029, and $750M in 5.3% senior notes due 2049.

The 2029 notes were priced at 99.83% of principal (yield 4.146% to maturity), and the 2049 notes priced at 99.392% of principal (yield 5.341% to maturity).

Net proceeds will go to redeem DCL's outstanding 2.75% senior notes due November 2019 and 5.05% senior notes due 2020, as well as Scripps Networks Interactive's 2.75% senior notes due November 2019.