WPX, Howard Energy complete Delaware Basin expansion projects

WPX Energy (WPX +1.3% ) is higher after the company and 50-50 joint venture partner Howard Energy Partners Thursday say they completed construction on most of their crude oil and natural oil gathering and related infrastructure project in the Delaware Basin.

The project includes 50-plus miles of new crude oil gathering pipelines in New Mexico and western Texas with a capacity of 100K bbl/day and a 50K-barrel storage terminal.

Howard says work continues on building out its natural gas infrastructure with recent completion of a 23-mile trunkline connecting additional gas processing supplies in the area, as well as 21 miles of gas gathering pipelines that ultimately will bring overall throughput capacity of the system to ~800M cf/day.