Fourth train at Freeport LNG export terminal wins FERC approval

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approves a fourth train at the Freeport LNG export terminal in Texas that would add as much as 5.1M mt/year of liquefaction capacity to the facility.

The first three Freeport trains, currently under construction, are expected to have a capacity of 5M mt/year each, with the first train scheduled to begin commercial operations in Q3 2019 and the full three-train operation expected by mid-2020; the company sees Train 4 operations commencing in 2023.

Freeport says it expects to receive approval from the U.S. Department of Energy for Train 4 to sell liquefied natural gas to non-Free Trade Agreement countries later this quarter.

Earlier this week, KBR Inc. said Freeport selected it as the preferred bidder to build Train 4; McDermott (NYSE:MDR) is the lead contractor for the first three units.

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, KOLD, UNL