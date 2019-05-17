Sony surges 10% on buyback, Microsoft deal

Soaring to levels not seen since December 2018, Sony (NYSE:SNE) shares closed Friday's session nearly 10% higher in Tokyo.

The jump followed the company's announcement that it would repurchase up to 4.8% of its total number of shares issued - worth up to ¥200B ($1.82B).

Sony further announced a new partnership with competitor Microsoft, with the gaming powerhouse set to use its Azure cloud services for streaming games and media, as well as deal to develop chips for intelligent image sensors.