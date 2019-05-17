May-Corbyn Brexit talks about to end

Brexit talks between Theresa May and the opposition Labour Party are about to close without an agreement, according to the BBC, and will now move to a second phase, aimed at agreeing on a process for parliamentary votes designed to find a consensus.

On Thursday, May agreed to set a timetable for her departure as prime minister in the first week of June, as political rival Boris Johnson threw his hat in the ring for leadership of the Conservative Party.

FTSE 100 -0.3% ; Sterling -0.1% to $1.2782.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP