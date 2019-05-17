Sterling falls as Brexit talks collapse

Six weeks of Brexit talks between Theresa May and the opposition Labour Party have come to a close without an agreement as Jeremy Corbyn told reporters that discussions had gone as far as they can go and his party will oppose her Brexit deal.

On Thursday, May agreed to set a timetable for her departure as prime minister in the first week of June, while political rival Boris Johnson threw his hat in the ring for leadership of the Conservative Party.

FTSE 100 -0.3% ; Sterling -0.3% to $1.2757.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP