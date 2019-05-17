Luckin prices at $17 in upsized IPO

Luckin Coffee (LK), which begins trading today on the Nasdaq, has priced its IPO at $17 per share - the higher end of its indicated range - marking the biggest U.S. float by a Chinese firm this year.

In a sign of strong demand, Luckin sold 33M American Depositary Shares, upsizing from the 30M originally planned, raising $561M and giving the Beijing-based coffee chain a market valuation of roughly $4B.

Luckin currently operates 2,370 stores across China and plans to open 2,500 more this year with the goal of displacing Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) as the country's largest coffee chain.