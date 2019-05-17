Multinationals eye upcoming Swiss tax vote

Swiss voters on Sunday will decide whether to accept or reject a new corporate tax regime to replace the special tax breaks that multinational companies now enjoy (set up with the legal status of holding and domiciliary companies) because they aren't in line with the OECD.

A "Yes" vote would make the country in line with international rules on corporate tax dodging, but a "No" vote would force officials back to the drawing board for yet another plan to prevent international firms from picking up and leaving Switzerland.

