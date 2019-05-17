Australians head to polls with economy on ballot

It's the starkest distinction in economic policy in years between the ruling Liberal-National coalition and Labor party.

Australians will have a choice between tax cuts and greater public spending when they vote in a general election on Saturday, with the winner facing an economy that's growing at its slowest pace in a decade.

Growth is expected to slow to 1.7% this quarter from a year ago, the weakest since late 2009, with tepid wage growth and steady unemployment keeping inflation below a 2% to 3% target band, according to RBA forecasts.

