Focus on Renault ties as Nissan retains CEO

Hiroto Saikawa is staying on as CEO of Nissan Motor (OTCPK:NSANY) as the company backed the protege of former boss Carlos Ghosn, as well as a new board with a majority of independent directors.

Saikawa's reappointment is likely to be seen as a rebuff to Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY), which has been pushing for leadership change at Nissan as a prelude to merger talks due to his opposition of full integration.

Their alliance's unequal relationship - smaller Renault has the bigger stake in Nissan - has long been a source of friction.