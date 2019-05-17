Avantor prices of initial public offering and concurrent offering of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock

Avantor (AVTR) has priced the initial public offering of 207M shares of its common stock at $14.00 per share and a concurrent public offering of 18M shares of its 6.250% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock at $50.00 per share.

Underwriters granted an option to purchase up to an additional 31.05M shares of common stock and an additional 2.7M shares of the Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock.

The offerings are expected to close on May 21.

The company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds received from the offerings to redeem all outstanding shares of its existing Series A Preferred Stock and use the remaining proceeds to repay a portion of its outstanding indebtedness under its senior secured term loan facilities.