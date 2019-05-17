Grow Capital signs LOI to acquire Bombshell Technologies

Grow Capital (OTCPK:GRWC) has signed a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire 100% interest in Bombshell Technologies for shares of its stock for Bombshell Technologies and provide a broad network to help Bombshell gain clients for its suite of software that helps financial services firms manage their practice.

"Signing this LOI with Bombshell Technologies is another step forward for GRWC, as we seek to acquire niche companies with proven assets and significant growth potential which raises the value of Grow Capital," said chairman of GRWC James Olson.