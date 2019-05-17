Stocks retreat as China ups trade rhetoric

A fresh bout of risk aversion is hitting global stocks after tough words on trade from Beijing suggested that while a potential U.S.-China deal could happen further into the future, its impact on the world economy would be far more immediate.

The Communist Party's People’s Daily used a front page commentary to evoke the patriotic spirit of past wars, saying its trade battle would never bring China down. Stocks in Shanghai fell 2.5% on the news, while Dow futures are off more than 100 points .

Other fears plaguing markets are the prospect of European auto tariffs. While reports this week pointed to a delay, the White House has until midnight Friday to decide on the levies.

Oil is up 1.1% at $63.53/bbl, gold is flat at $1286/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 2 bps to 2.38%.

