Tremont mortgage trust prices offering of 5M common shares

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) has priced a public offering of 5M common shares at $5.65 per common share.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 750K common shares.

The Manager intends to purchase from the underwriters 20% of the common shares being sold in this offering, which is 1M common shares.

Portion of the net proceeds from this offering will be used to repay the entire amount outstanding under the credit agreement with its manager and the remaining for general business purposes, including reducing borrowings under TRMT’s master repurchase facility and/or funding its investment activities.

The settlement of this offering is expected to occur on May 21.