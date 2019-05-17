Algonquin Power & Utilities prices $350M subordinated debt offering

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) has priced an underwritten public offering of $350M of 6.20% fixed-to-floating subordinated notes, Series 2019-A due July 1, 2079.

The sale of the Notes is expected to close on or about May 23.

The company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay existing indebtedness under the Company's term credit facility and the Liberty Utilities Group revolving credit facility, to partially finance the Company's previously-announced acquisition of Enbridge Gas New Brunswick Limited Partnership, and for general corporate purposes.