Energy and Environmental Services acquires Patriot Chemicals & Services LLC

Energy and Environmental Services (OTCPK:EESE) has acquired Patriot Chemicals & Services LLC for 2.9M shares of common stock, $165,000 in notes, $165,000 in promissory notes and earnouts could add an additional 1M shares in each of year one and year two.

CEO Joyce said, "For us, the merger realizes one of management's key initiatives, which is to gain market share through mergers and acquisitions. Merging with a leading chemical service company like Patriot will provide an expanded access to the oil and gas industry that will facilitate our sales and enable us to better meet the needs of our customers."