Exact Sciences presents new performance data of Cologuard

New research from Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) and Mayo Clinic demonstrates the ability of Cologuard to both screen large patient populations and help detect colorectal cancers and pre-cancers regardless of lesion location. The findings were presented at Digestive Disease Week 2019.

A review of more than 365,000 Medicare orders from Exact Sciences Laboratories, demonstrated high Cologuard compliance of 71.1% in the Medicare population. Further, more than nine-in-ten (90.7%) patients who completed the test did so within 60 days of receiving the order.

Also, new research continues to support the strength of Cologuard in detecting right-sided polyps and cancers.