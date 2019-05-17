More states sue Purdue Pharma over role in opioid crisis

Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, West Virginia and Wisconsin have joined 39 other U.S. states suing Purdue Pharma over its role in the opioid crisis via its promotion of OxyContin (oxycodone hydrochloride).

The new lawsuits were filed six days after a North Dakota judge dismissed that state's litigation in the matter. An appeal is expected.

In March, the company settled with Oklahoma by agreeing to pay $270M.

Considering the size of the Oklahoma settlement, a bankruptcy filing is a near certainty.

