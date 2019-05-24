Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events during the week of May 26 - June 1 for healthcare investors.

TUESDAY (5/28): FDA action date for Nektar Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:NKTR) NKTR-181 for low back pain.

American Society for Clinical Psychopharmacology Annual Meeting, Scottsdale, AZ (4 days). Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM): Phase 2 data on AXS-05 in major depressive disorder. Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP): TNX-102 SL pharmacokinetic data. Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS): Data from ALPINE study of Aristada in schizophrenia.

WEDNESDAY (5/29): International Society for Cellular Therapy Annual Meeting, Melbourne (4 days).

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME): CC and webcast on corporate priorities.

THURSDAY (5/30): Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH): Investor Day, NYC.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC): Conference call on strategy and future direction.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO): Company overview during Singular Research Spring Select Web Call. Reiterates 2019 guidance of doubling of revenue and 70-80 T2Dx contracts.

FRIDAY (5/31): ASCO, Chicago (5 days): Any company will any activity in cancer should have data presented here.

SATURDAY (6/1): European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology Congress, Lisbon (5 days).