FBI targeting J&J, Siemens, GE and Philips in Brazil graft case - Reuters

Reuters reports that the FBI is investigating Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), General Electric (NYSE:GE), Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) and Philips (NYSE:PHG) for alleged paying kickbacks to government officials in order to secure contracts with public health programs for medical equipment over the past 20 years.

Brazilian authorities claim that more than 20 companies have been part of a "cartel" that bribed officials and charged inflated prices to the government for medical devices like MRIs and prosthetics.

The inquiry is focused on Rio de Janeiro state where authorities say taxpayers were bilked out of at least 600M reais (~US$149M) between 2007 and 2018.

Former GE chief executive for Latin America Daurio Speranzini, who previously worked at Philips, and 22 others were charged last year in the matter. Predictably, his lawyers say he is innocent.

If found guilty, U.S. and European companies could face substantial fines other other penalties under the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

The U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission are assisting in the investigation.