Western Asset Mortgage prices $919M of notes in securitization

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) prices $919M of mortgage-backed notes in a residential mortgage-backed securitization comprised of a portfolio of residential whole loans.

The notes, to be initially issued by Arroyo Mortgage Trust 2019-2 in four classes, were priced with weighted average fixed interest rate of 3.425% per year.

All of the notes are anticipated to have a final payment date in April 2049.

"This transaction represents the company's first securitization and enables us to finance our target assets with longer-term fixed rate financing at attractive levels," said CEO Jennifer Murphy.

