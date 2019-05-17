EPRT takes actions to cut interest rate, extend debt maturity

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) extends its debt maturity, lowers its average interest rate, and reduces its percentage of secured debt through three transactions.

Fully funded its previously announced $200M five-year senior unsecured term loan, effective May 14, 2019.

Repurchased $200M of class A series 2016-1 ABS notes from an affiliate of Eldridge Industries for a 70 basis point premium to face value, or an all-in cost of ~$201.4M.

Entered into a $200M swap transaction on May 15, 2019 that fixed LIBOR for five years at a rate of 2.063%

Based on EPRT's current leverage ratio, the all-in interest rate is 3.263 on the term loan, representing interest rate savings of 119 bps on the repurchased ABS notes.

EPRT's weighted debt maturity increases to 4.68 years from 3.75 years, weighted average interest rate declines to 3.89% from 4.35%, and percentage of secured debt shrinks to 61% from 100%.

