Sibanye's debt, mining ops are concerns for key Lonmin investor - Bloomberg

Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE:SBGL) -3.9% pre-market after Bloomberg reports South Africa's Public Investment Corp. has concerns about the miner's proposed takeover of Lonmin (OTC:LNMIF).

PIC is troubled by the drop in SBGL's stock since the deal was announced in December 2017 as the company battled to cut debt and is struggling to value the miner's gold operations following a five-month strike and the restructuring of its key mine, according to the report.

PIC has held talks with SBGL and will make a final decision on whether to back the takeover on Monday, the report says.

The deal requires the support of 75% of Lonmin shareholders when they vote later this month, and PIC owns a 30% stake.

Meanwhile, South Africa's Competition Appeal Court has given final approval of the takeover, rejecting an appeal by Lonmin's biggest mining union to try to block the deal or have it re-examined in a bid to prevent job cuts.