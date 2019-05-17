Endo announces "positive" data from late-stage studies of CCH for cellulite

Topline data from two Phase 3 clinical trials, RELEASE-1 and RELEASE-2, evaluating Endo International's (NASDAQ:ENDP) collagenase clostridium histolyticum (CCH) for the treatment of cellulite will be presented today at the annual meeting of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery in New Orleans.

The company says a greater percentage of the 843 women treated with CCH achieved the primary endpoint (improvement in a cellulite severity scale called CR-PCSS in the target buttock at day 71) but the separation did not appear to be statistically significant versus placebo. In RELEASE-1, 210 women met the primary objective compared to 213 for control. In RELEASE-2, 214 women met the endpoint versus 206 for control. Since the study participants were randomized 1:1, the proportions of responders appear similar (~50%). It is unclear what the p values relate to.