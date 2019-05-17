Heritage Commerce, Presidio Bank to merge in $200M deal

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) will issue 2.470 shares of Heritage common stock for each share of Presidio Bank (OTCPK:PDOB) common stock, or $30.18 per Presidio share based on Heritage's closing price of $12.22 on May 16.

Represents a 19% premium to Presidio's last closing price of $25.30.

As of March 31, 2019 Presidio had ~$906M in total assets and a return on average of assets of 1.44% for Q1 2019.