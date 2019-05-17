Ford shows off hybrid Explorer

Ford's (NYSE:F) electrification efforts are starting to pick up as it aims to stay on track to deliver 40 hybrid and fully electric vehicles by 2022.

The automaker showed off a hybrid Ford Explorer that it plans to sell to U.S. police departments. The hybrid Explorer combines a six cylinder engine with a lithium-ion battery, an electric motor and a 10-speed transmission to deliver 318 horsepower. Does it move? "Think 137 mph top speed and zero to 100 mph in 17.7 seconds, both better than a V8 Chevy Tahoe in testing by the Michigan State Police," notes the Detroit Free Press in a glowing review.

Ford's new Explorer and Escape hybrid SUVs are slated to hit showrooms later this year, while a hybrid F-150 pickup is scheduled for 2020.

Shares of Ford are up 22% over the last 90 days.