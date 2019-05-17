HPE acquires Cray for $1.3B

Update: HPE has acquired Cray for $35/share in cash.

The transaction is valued at $1.3B, net of cash.

The deal is expected to be accretive to HPE's non-GAAP operating profit and earnings in the first full year following the close.

The deal is expected to close by the end of Q1 FY20.

HPE will hold a call at 8:30 AM ET with a webcast here to discuss the deal.

Original: Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) shares are halted with news pending. Last night, Bloomberg reported HP Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was nearing a deal to purchase the supercomputer company.