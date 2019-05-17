Aegon to divest stake in Japan variable annuity JV

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) agrees to sell its 50% stake in the variable annuity joint ventures in Japan for EUR 130M ($145M) to its partner Sony Life.

The divestment won't have a material impact on Aegon’s capital position and is expected to lead to an IFRS gain of ~EUR 50M, to be reported in “other income” at time of closing.

To facilitate the transition, Aegon will continue to support the operations with certain hedging, consulting, and administrative activities during a transition period.

“With the evolving market conditions, we mutually agreed that the future of the variable annuity business in Japan is best served as a wholly-owned part of our longstanding partner Sony Life”, said Aegon CEO Alex Wynaendts.

