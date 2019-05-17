Blackstone invests in tech investment firm, Marlin Equity

Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) Strategic Capital Group takes a passive, minority investment in Marlin Equity Partners, an investment firm.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

The investment will allow Marlin to continue to invest in and further expand its global investment platform and leverage the resources and capabilities of Blackstone, Marlin said.

Since it was formed in 2005, Marlin has grown to firm with more than $6.7B of capital under management and completed more than 140 transactions in its core targeted industries, including software, technology, healthcare IT, tech-enabled services, and industrial technology.

