Iron ore price hits five-year high after Vale warns of dam risk

The price of iron ore pushes past $100/mt for the first time since May 2014, S&P Global Platts reports, on reduced supply from big miners and strong steel demand from China, causing low inventories at steel mills.

The benchmark price for cargoes of iron ore sold into northern China jumped 2.4% to $100.40/mt and has surged 38% YTD, according to Platts.

Ore supplies have been restricted since January's dam disaster in Brazil at a mine owned by Vale (NYSE:VALE), and fears of a prolonged shortfall are heightened after Vale warned another dam is at risk of collapsing.

At the same time, steel demand is booming in China - the world's biggest buyer of iron ore and producer of more than half the world's steel - thanks to a hot property market and demand for infrastructure such as subways and sewerage systems.

