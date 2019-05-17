Del Frisco's Restaurant ratchets up more cost savings

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) says it expects to generate pre-tax general and administrative cost savings of ~$3M this year and $5M on an annualized run-rate basis from a reduction in force.

The restaurant operator says the savings bring the total expected synergies from the Barteca acquisition and other cost savings to ~$15M.

The RIF will impact all levels of the organization in Del Frisco’s restaurant support center, the field across three of the four brands and contract support. In total, approximately 12% to 15% of G&A positions will be impacted during Q2 and Q3 of 2019. Del Frisco’s expects to incur total non-recurring restructuring charges of ~$0.3M to $0.5M on a pre-tax basis for severance payments and other termination costs.

CEO update: "We have now opened six of our planned eight restaurant openings for 2019 and, with the Barcelona and bartaco integration nearly complete and new IT systems now in place ahead of our original schedule, we are making necessary adjustments to move forward in a more dynamic way that will not impact our future growth plans. There is no change to our long term disciplined growth target of 10% to 12% new restaurant openings every year, which we are firmly on track to hit in full year 2019."

DFRG +0.41% premarket to $4.80. Shares are down 33% YTD.

Source: Press Release