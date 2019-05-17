LexinFintech -1.2% as Q1 earnings per ADS beats

LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) falls 1.2% in premarket trading even after Q1 adjusted net income per ADS of RMB 3.44 beats the analyst estimate of RMB 3.01 ($0.51); compares with RMB 1.14 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 adjusted net income of RMB 622.4M ($92.7M) rose from RMB 205.2M in the year-earlier quarter.

Q1 total loan originations of RMB 20.1B increased 36% Y/Y from RMB 14.8B.

Still sees FY2019 loan originations of ~RMB 90B-RMB 100B.

Q1 GMV of e-commerce channel was RMB 1.7B, up 42% Y/Y from RMB 1.2B.

90 day+ delinquency ratio was 1.42% at March 31, 2019.

