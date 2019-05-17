Ensco Rowan wins $180M award by arbitration court

Ensco Rowan (NYSE:ESV) says an arbitration tribunal has awarded it $180M in damages in its proceedings against Samsung Heavy Industries stemming from a 2016 drillship case.

The company initiated arbitration proceedings in London against SHI three years ago for losses incurred via a drilling services agreement for the Ensco DS-5 drillship that was canceled by Petrobras over corruption charges.

The arbitration tribunal issued an award on liability fully in ESV's favor in January 2018, and the arbitral hearing on damages occurred in Q1 2019.