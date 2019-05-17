BAML warms up to Philip Morris

Bank of America Merrill Lynch sees enough IQOS traction to upgrade Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) to a Neutral rating from Underperform.

The BAML analyst team says IQOS is starting to make gains in several European markets and notes the product is seeing progress with more traditional Japanese male smokers who initially were not interested in IQOS due to limited income and/or device limitations.

PM's goal of FX neutral operating margin growth is seen as achievable as additional support behind IQOS moderates.

BAML sees 2019 EPS from Philip Morris of $5.19 vs. $5.12 prior and 2020 EPS of $5.66 vs. $5.52 prior. A price objective of $94 is set.