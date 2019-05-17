Waitr Holdings down 7% on pricing public offering

Waitr Holdings (NASDAQ:WTRH) has priced its follow-on public offering of 6,757,000 shares of its common stock at $7.40 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of $50M.

The Offering is expected to close on May 21.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 1,013,550 shares of its common stock.

Net proceeds from the Offering will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include acquisitions, expansion into new markets, working capital and the repayment of debt.

WTRH -7.17% premarket.

Previously: Waitr Holdings to offer shares (May 16)