Analysts shrug off Pinterest print

Analysts react to the first post-IPO earnings report for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), which included a wider than expected loss and downside full-year outlook.

Baird (Outperform rating) says that "a few high-end estimates" skewed consensus for the quarter and praises PINS' ongoing strength in U.S. ad growth and early signs of international traction.

Nomura (Buy): "Our estimates change only slightly, and we remain confident in our longer term thesis that Pinterest will be a much larger company over time as MAUs continue to ramp and the monetization gap continues to close."

Credit Suisse (Neutral) says international MAUs and ARPUs fell short of the firm's expectations but notes that the international sales ramp is just starting and expansion to new content verticals will likely bring on more advertisers.