Enersys guides Q1 earnings below consensus on soft wireline business

Enersys (NYSE:ENS) -3.1% pre-market after reporting slightly better than expected FQ4 earnings but guiding Q1 earnings below analyst expectations.

ENS says Q4 revenues rose 16% Y/Y to $797M, the result of a 20% increase due to the Alpha acquisition and a 1% gain each in pricing and organic volume, partially offset by a 5% decrease in foreign currency translation impact.

But the company issues downside guidance for Q1, seeing EPS of $1.30-$1.34 vs. $1.47 analyst consensus estimate, citing continued softness in its Americas legacy wireline business.

ENS says Q4 was hurt by its enterprise resource planning system conversion in Richmond, Ky., as the plant lost ~15 days of production in the quarter; while the factory exited March at record monthly shipment levels, it was unable to make up the production shortfall.